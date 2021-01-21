The manga star is making his comeback very soon

Seven Daedly Sins was pre-released in Weekly Shonen Jump between October 2012 and March 2020 and quickly found its audience. Two years after the start, an animated adaptation for 24 episodes was on fire in the A-1 Production Studios. Last year the author announced a possible continuation of the story. Today we know a little more about a project that involves supporting characters who are still underutilized.

A suite on familiar ground

Nakaba Suzuki had promised us a sequel, that’s it! Known for its flagship Seven Deadly Sins – Nanatsu no Taizai in Japanese – the mangaka just passed on the good news by unveiling a colored drawing for the occasion. Did you love discovering the Kingdom of Britannia? This information should inspire you.

This new series will have the following name: Mokushiroku no Yonkshi – The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse – and be a direct continuation of the adventures of Méliodas, Diane, Ban and King. The revelations are from issues 4 and 5 of Weekly Shonen Magazine. The 4 apocalyptic horsemen will therefore start next Wednesday, February 27th. The story will always take place in the Kingdom of Britannia, but in a new location: “God’s Finger”. Nakaba Suzuki had said that the “side stories” of the “remaining characters” should come out “one day”. It is therefore very likely that this sequel will shed light on a new generation of heroes, as Masashi Kishimoto did with Boruto.

Anime news

Like any successful series, Seven Deadly Sins is no exception to the rule of anime adaptation. While the final volume of the manga is due to be released in France – February 3, Pika Editions – the first episodes of the fourth season have been broadcast on Tokyo television since early January. The Seven Deadly Sins: Called The Judgment of the Dragon, it should logically be available on Netflix after completion.

Season 3, The Seven Deadly Sins: The Imperial Wrath of the Gods has been on the platform since August 2020 and shows the beginnings of the New Holy War.