The Manga is free reading on the VIZ website!

On October 20, 2022, Shonen Soar’s official Twitter introduced that Naruto: Sasuke’s Story: The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust The Manga is beginning on the VIZ web site on October 22, 2022! First, nonetheless, there are two issues followers must know.

The manga is free, you don’t must make an account to learn it, and the manga is an adaptation of the sunshine novel of the identical identify. You possibly can pre-order the e book and skim it on November 22, 2022.

It additionally has a special cowl artwork than the manga and is priced at $10.99 on most websites.

What’s Naruto: Sasuke’s Story: The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust?

The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust mild novel is a prose novel in a collection that focuses on completely different Naruto characters. Enemies and allies will get their very own story.

Naruto is getting the subsequent one, however Sasuke followers will love this one! Set throughout Boruto: Subsequent Generations, the synopsis for the sunshine novel is fascinating.

Sasuke heads for an astronomical observatory removed from the Land of Hearth. Sakura meets him there, they usually start an undercover mission to search out traces of The Sage of Six Paths.

Finally, they uncover a plan past life and demise, they usually should battle for his or her lives! It’s a normal plot, contemplating how usually reanimation occurs within the Naruto universe.

However The Sage of Six Paths has performed a significant function within the Naruto mythos and watching Sasuke and Sakura battle is all the time satisfying.

🚨 NEW SERIES ALERT! 🚨

Naruto: Sasuke's Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga, story by Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka, manga by Shingo Kimura, begins this Saturday! Learn it FREE from the official supply!

New tales by completely different folks!

Jun Esaka has written a number of mild novels within the Naruto universe. Kakashi’s Story: The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince, Sasuke’s Story: Star Pupil, Naruto Uzumaki, and the Spiral Future popping out on March 28, 2023.

Shikamaru’s Story: Mourning Clouds, and Naruto’s Story: Household Day. Shingo Kimura is dealing with the manga adaptation and has created two one-shots, MEDICAL PUNCH!!! and Japonica.

In the event you take a look at the highest image, it’s similar to Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, fashion. However I need to know why I see dinosaurs on the duvet.

Naruto has a number of over-the-top moments, however having dinosaurs within the Boruto period takes the cake. Will any of the dinosaurs speak and who’s the man with the pink hair?