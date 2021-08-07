the manga is back very soon despite the death of Kentaro Miura

A few months after the news of the death of the gigantic Kentaro Miura, the Berserker fans have still not mourned. But as hopes of finding the sequel to Berserk dwindle, we finally hear good news.

It’s coming very soon

The news of Kentaro Miura’s death on May 20, 2021 came as a real shock to manga lovers. Whether you are a fan of Berserk or not, everyone will recognize the immense talent of its author who has signed some of the most beautiful boards in the history of Japanese comics. Berserk is a true reference in Dark Fantasy and its and is a visceral masterpiece, a unique and grandiose work.

A few days after Miura’s death, the hope was born among fans of one day discovering the sequel to Berserk, when the mangaka’s assistant announced his readiness to revive the manga in order to give it a worthy ending. . Despite these statements, the editor had not formalized the message. Until recently, the assistant had apologized for the lack of communication regarding the future of the manga.

However, it looks like we can spot the sequel to Berserk much earlier than expected. In fact, Team Manga’s Twitter page tells us about Berserk’s return in Young Animal magazine on September 10th.

Berserk Chapter 364 with one color page will be published in the next issue of Young Animal 18/2021 on September 10th in Japan.

In the magazine we are also entitled to a poster with the best scenes from the manga and a booklet with the title “Messages to Kentaro MIURA” pic.twitter.com/yjIrbg8qbu

August 6, 2021

It will therefore be chapter 364 of the manga and will be accompanied by a collector’s poster and a tribute booklet.

Be careful though, the publication of Berserk’s chapter 364 in the next issue of Young Animal doesn’t mean Kentaro Miura’s assistant was entrusted with completing the manga. This would likely be a chapter the mangaka began before he died. However, the publisher could very well use this new edition to communicate its decision regarding the future of the manga.

So this chapter 364 could either mean the continuation of the adventures of Guts, Casca, Schierke, Farnese, Serpico and Isidro or the end of the most intense dark fantasy story that has ever appeared in a manga. The news has not yet been officially confirmed on Young Animal’s Twitter page. However, we are excited about the idea of ​​this new chapter, which will no doubt give us the opportunity to watch the release of Volume 41 of Berserk with Chapters 358-364.

Meanwhile, fanatic debate rages on whether or not a non-Kentaro Miura-directed Berserk sequel is desirable.