The Manga can be read for free on the VIZ website

On October 28, 2022, followers can learn Naruto: Konoha’s Story: Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga totally free on the VIZ Media web site! Natsuo Sai has tailored the sunshine novel of the identical identify, written by Sho Hinata.

The story’s placement is debatable, nevertheless it was animated in Boruto: Subsequent Generations, from episodes 700-710. The novel was initially marketed as the primary within the Naruto Mild Novel Mission.

However on account of a scarcity of recent materials, it was later re-branded as the primary within the Naruto Shinden collection.

So what’s Naruto: Konoha’s Story: Steam Ninja Scrolls?

Kakashi and Man have put within the work, and now that Naruto is holding a Kage Summit, it’s time our favourite sensei took a trip. However as a result of Kakashi is a former Hokage, and Man nonetheless wants a wheelchair, Naruto assigns them a bodyguard.

Mirai Sarutobi, daughter of Asuna, has been guarding Naruto for some time. She’s honored to guard such legendary figures and assumes the mission is an S-rank.

Solely to find this trip is usually a visit to a number of scorching springs and the success of considered one of Kakashi’s desires. To go to the placement the place the film adaptation of Icha Icha Paradise!

Mirai has no thought what the books are about. And regardless of being comfortable for Kakashi, Man is simply too embarrassed to elucidate the plot.

Our group encounters a number of acquainted faces from the Leaf Village all through the journey. And wind up coping with ghosts, canine vs. cat arguments, and attempting to get Mirai to calm down.

And she or he’s additionally the tie-breaker for the arguments and is anticipated to assist with among the hijinx. However it’s the ending that can encourage long-time followers and new followers alike to select up the remainder of the Shinden collection.

Keep in mind Hidan?

Sadly, he’s not again, however we do encounter new Jashinists! I want we had Hidan since he’s technically nonetheless alive.

It will be superb to see the most effective villains in Naruto return, even when they flip it right into a meme for followers to take pleasure in. Throughout their journey, phrase of kidnapped ladies and a scorching spring that allows you to see the useless abound.

However when Mirai encounters a younger girl who not too long ago misplaced her mom, she decides there is perhaps extra to the rumors. There’s additionally a mysterious “different matter” that Kakashi and Naruto talk about over the cellphone, nevertheless it’s not revealed through the Steam Ninja Scrolls.