The Mandalorian The Force FX Elite series can be pre-ordered

If you are an undisputed Star Wars fan and have a nice collection of merchandise, here is the famous Black Series Force FX Elite lightsaber that we discovered in the first season of The Mandalorian.

The Empire Strikes Back: Lightsaber Pre-Order

If you remember the episode The Empire Strikes Back, you know that it is celebrating its 40th anniversary and after the series of miniatures we offered you before, now let’s go to the famous Black Series Force FX Elite lightsaber about that we got to see for the first time in the new series The Mandalorian. For those who have watched the Clone Wars animated series, you may have seen it many times.

As for the Dark Saber, it is a model from Hasbro’s Black Series collection. It’s full of details, has an LED display, sound effects, and a lightweight metal handle for added sturdiness.

Regarding the price, it can be pre-ordered for 279.99 euros, but be careful, it’s a real collector’s item that the biggest fans will appreciate.

Why fall for this saber?

Perfect replica that we could see in the Black Series Collector’s Item Interactive Saber series

