‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Is Finally Here

The primary trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian dropped Monday evening in the course of the halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Wild Card recreation. The brand new trailer—above— options Pedro Pascal’s Mando (aka Din Djarin) and Child Yoda, together with a bunch of different acquainted faces from a galaxy far, distant.

The Star Wars Western a few Beskar steel-armored bounty hunter and his younger ward returns for the primary time since 2020, although Mando confirmed up in The E-book Of Boba Fett final 12 months as nicely. Pascal additionally stars within the HBO unique sequence The Final Of Us, in a strikingly related position as protector of a younger ward journeying by means of a hostile future.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Credit score: Disney / Lucasfilm

“Our persons are scattered like stars within the galaxy,” Mando narrates in the course of the trailer. “What are we? What can we stand for?”

We see the Mandalorian and Grogu flying by means of the celebrities within the Razor Crest. “Being a Mandalorian’s not simply studying about tips on how to struggle,” Mando says. “You additionally should know tips on how to navigate the galaxy. That method, you’ll by no means be misplaced.”

Mando, we study, is returning to Mandalore—the house planet of his folks, introduced low by the Empire—to make up for his transgressions. He was exiled from his fanatical cult for eradicating his helmet, one thing we realized was not practiced by the broader Mandalorian inhabitants when Mando meets Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) nevertheless it appears he has a protracted street forward of him to uncover the reality.

The Mandalorian will cross paths with outdated allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu proceed their journey collectively,” the Season 3 logline reads.

I’m positively excited for the eight-episode third season which drops on March 1st on Disney+, however I’m additionally curious to see the way it stacks up now that Andor has raised the bar on Star Wars content material so very, very excessive. Earlier than Andor, The Mandalorian was simply the most effective Star Wars for the reason that unique trilogy. Now . . . it’s nonetheless probably the most enjoyable, however Andor is on one other stage fully.

Nonetheless, I’m lots hyped to see what’s in retailer. I used to be somewhat bummed out that they retconned Child Yoda’s Luke story arc and had him return to Mando so shortly throughout Boba Fett, however there’s no denying the attraction of Daddy Mando and Child Yoda as an influence workforce.

