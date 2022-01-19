‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’: Terry Gilliam’s controversial film opens in Portugal

Paulo Branco was in court with the director. And it was the work that created a misunderstanding between Adam Driver and Lídia Franco.

Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce are the protagonists.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, which originally premiered in 2018, was a film with a very troubled off-screen history. First, it was the court case pitting director Terry Gilliam against Portuguese producer Paulo Branco – even resulting in the film never having its national cinema premiere. At least until now.

There was also a misunderstanding last year when Lídia Franco revealed that actor Adam Driver allegedly assaulted her – a position she eventually retracted by explaining that in one scene her colleague had been “not polite”, his complaint but was just a “vent”. “Sorry for any misunderstanding.”

Four years later and with a pandemic in the midst that has rocked the film industry, the film will finally hit Portuguese cinemas. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote opens on February 17th.

The project was partially recorded in Portugal (namely at the Convento de Cristo in Tomar) and features actress Joana Ribeiro in the cast. Jonathan Pryce, Stellan Skarsgård, Olga Kurylenko, Óscar Jaenada and Rossy de Palma are other participants.

The story follows Toby, an arrogant advertising director who is caught up in Javier’s delusions. Javier is an old Spanish shoemaker who thinks he is Don Quixote and sees Sancho Panza in Toby. Throughout his comical and surreal adventures, Toby must confront the tragic fallout of a film he made as an idealistic young man that forever changed hope for a tranquil Spanish town.

