The man who hit Ted Cruz with a can of White Claw implied he wanted the senator to catch the beverage and chug it

The person who threw a White Claw at Sen. Ted Cruz stated he wished the politician to chug it.

Cruz’s safety element was filmed reacting to the throwing incident after he was struck by the can.

The can-thrower stated he was protecting with a Houston Astros custom of tossing beers to athletes.

The person who hurled a can of White Claw at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz stated he was making an attempt to toss a drink to the senator, and implied that he wished the politician to chug the drink.

On Thursday, Joey Arcidiacono’s lawyer issued a statement explaining that Arcidiacono did not intend to launch a political assault on Cruz.

“As a substitute, this was an Astros fan making an attempt to toss drinks from his cooler to the Senator throughout a championship parade and never realizing how it might be perceived till he noticed safety’s response,” the assertion stated.

The assertion stated Astros athletes would usually chug beers that their followers throw to them. “Followers throw cans to individuals in championship parades on a regular basis. That could be a broadly identified factor. To get them to chug,” it learn.

“That was silly, good enjoyable. This ended up not as enjoyable,” the assertion additionally stated.

The evening earlier than the parade, Arcidiacono texted a pal that his “dream could be to throw one of many gamers a beer,” per the assertion.

Arcidiacono apologized to Cruz, his household, and his safety element, asking the senator “for grace” and to say no costs towards him.

The assertion ended with: “GO ASTROS, CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!”

Cruz was filmed being hit by the beverage whereas he attended an Astros victory parade on Monday. Police stated Cruz was struck by a beer can, however the senator later stated the beverage was a White Claw seltzer.

A video of the incident seems to point out Cruz being booed by individuals earlier than the drink was thrown.

Cruz instructed Insider’s Lauren Frias in a press release that he was grateful the person who threw the beverage had a “noodle for an arm.”

A spokesperson for Cruz and Arcidiacono’s lawyer didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

