The majority of Germans reject gender-sensitive language | Free press

Should language, both written and spoken, always take into account the existence of different genders? The majority of Germans have a clear opinion on this – regardless of gender.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a survey, 65 percent of the population in Germany does not think of a stronger consideration of the different genders in the language.

The majority reject phrases such as “listeners” instead of “listeners” and the use of the large interior I (“electors”) in the written language, as well as an artistic pause for the second half of the word (“commuters”) in the spoken language. Infratest Dimap carried out the research in mid-May for “Welt am Sonntag”.

Although women rated gender language more positively than men, 59 percent also rejected it, according to “Welt am Sonntag”. 48 percent of Green supporters were against this language; 47 percent were in favor.

The criticism clearly outweighs the supporters of all other parties: 57 percent of those of the SPD are against it and 68 percent of those of the Union. It’s followed by the left with 72, the FDP with 77, and the AfD with 83 percent rejection.

