The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady anime release date in Winter 2023 revealed by trailer PV

Anisphia and Euphyllia in The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl anime. Pic credit score: Studio Diomedéa

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl anime launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The anime was first introduced again in August 2022 when Kadokawa launched the primary trailer PV revealing the principle solid and employees of the collection.

A brand new trailer PV has been launched revealing and previewing the opening theme track of The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl. The OP theme track is “Arcane Shell” by Hanatan, with lyrics, composition, and association by doriko.

4 extra solid members have been additionally revealed within the new trailer, together with:

Ai Kakuma (Eris Boreas Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) as Illya Coral, Anisphia’s unique maid

Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man) as Algard von Palletia, the prince of the Kingdom of Palletia

Hina Yomiya (Shinju Inui in My Gown-Up Darling) as Lainie Cyan, the daughter of a baron who was as soon as a commoner

Yu Sasahara (Emilico in Shadows Home) as Tilty Claret, the daughter of Marquis Claret

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing crew on the Kadokawa anime Youtube channel:

Forged and employees

As beforehand introduced, Sayaka Senbongi (Shuna in That Time I Acquired Reincarnated as a Slime) will voice Anne-Sophia “Anisphia” Von Palletia, whereas Manaka Iwami (Tooru Honda in Fruits Basket) will voice Euphyllia Magenta.

Shingo Tamaki (Aho Lady) is directing the anime at Studio Diomedéa. Wataru Watari is in control of the collection scripts. Naomi Ide is designing the characters.

Right here is the important thing visible launched by the manufacturing crew:

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl is about to premiere in January 2023. Pic credit score: Studio Diomedéa

Extra about The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl anime, identified in Japan as Tensei Oujo to Tensai Reijou no Mahou Kakumei, relies on the sunshine novel collection of the identical identify written by Piero Karasu and illustrated by Yuri Kisaragi.

The sunshine novels have been serialized on-line on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shosetsuka ni Naro from 2019 to 2021. Fujimi Shobo later acquired the collection and revealed it in print in January 2020 underneath their Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint.

The collection additionally acquired a manga adaptation with artwork by Harutsugu Nadaka, which has been serialized in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh since July 2020.

Yen Press has licensed the sunshine novels and the manga adaptation for English publication in North America.

For extra data on the collection, try the official The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl anime web site.