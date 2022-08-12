The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady anime release date in 2023 [Trailer PV]

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl anime collection is about to premiere in 2023, with the precise date but to be introduced. Pic credit score: The Magical Revolution anime official web site

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl (Magical Revolution) mild novel collection is getting an anime adaptation!

The Magical Revolution launch date might be in 2023, with the precise date but to be introduced.

The official web site for the anime popped up earlier in the present day, that includes the primary key visible and a brief trailer PV.

Right here’s the trailer:

The primary key visible options the 2 MCs Anisphia and Euphyllia, as depicted under:

The primary key visible for the upcoming Magical Revolution anime collection. Pic credit score: The Magical Revolution anime official web site

The Magical Revolution anime collection: what we all know to date

On high of the trailer and teaser visible, the manufacturing workforce behind the upcoming Magical Revolution anime collection has additionally revealed some staff- and forged members.

The forged is, as follows:

Shingo Tamaki (Aho-Woman) — director

Wataru Watari (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) — collection composer

Naomi Ide (Riddle Story of Satan) — character designer

Sayaka Senbongi (The Demon Woman Subsequent Door S2’s Anri Sata) will voice Anisphere whereas Manaka Iwami (Spy × Household’s Millie) will voice Euphylia.

Diomedéa (Isekai Yakkyoku) — the successor of Group TAC — is producing the collection.

To commemorate the announcement, the Magical Revolution manufacturing workforce is providing free wallpaper for smartphones and PCs, which you’ll be able to obtain right here.

Concerning the Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl mild novels collection

Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl (転生王女と天才令嬢の魔法革命, Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei) is a lightweight novel collection written by Piero Karasu and illustrated by Yuri Kisaragi.

From 2019 to August 2021, the sunshine novels have been serialized by way of the user-generated novel publishing web site Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Since 2020, the collection has been printed in print by Fujimi Shobo below its Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint.

Gentle novels have been tailored right into a manga collection by Harutsugu Nadaka; the manga has been serialized in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh since July 2020.

Yen Press has licensed each the sunshine novel- and the manga collection.

The plot follows princess Anisphia who remembers her previous life experiences, that are deeply linked to her love of magic. Anisphia goes on to develop “magicology,” a magical concept rooted within the recollections of her previous life. As likelihood would have it, she at some point witnesses the noblewoman Euphyllia being stripped of her title unjustly and decides to assist her.

Be aware that Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Younger Girl is a yuri title (women’ love), so it might not sit effectively with all audiences. No express scenes are featured, nonetheless.