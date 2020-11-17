The magic course can be booked in advance

Fans of the Harry Potter saga and fans of the LEGO construction game know that there is a brand new LEGO set called Hogwarts: the wizarding class that is soon to be marketed.

Hogwarts: The Wizarding Class, relive the adventures of Potter

This new LEGO set is hidden in a brick book that needs to be rebuilt bit by bit, but it shouldn’t take too long as only 256 pieces need to be put together. This book is a must to take with you if you want to show it to your friends, and it’s perfect for role-playing games since you’re in the middle of Professor Flitwick’s class.

Inside you will find a painting, bookcase, fireplace, and other fully removable furniture and accessories. You should also know that this set is a perfect match for the other models in the Hogwarts series.

Numbers are also available:

Harry PotterCho ChangProfessor Flitwick

This magical Hogwarts set measures over 5 inches high, 8 inches wide and 4 inches deep. It will be available from January 1, 2021 at a price of EUR 29.90. And if your phone is a little picky, here’s a promotion for the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Why fall for this new set?

To continue the adventures of Harry Potter A collector’s item in the saga Available in the store as a temporary exclusive

