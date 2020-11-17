World

The magic course can be booked in advance

Photo of mccadmin mccadminNovember 17, 2020

Fans of the Harry Potter saga and fans of the LEGO construction game know that there is a brand new LEGO set called Hogwarts: the wizarding class that is soon to be marketed.

Hogwarts: The Wizarding Class, relive the adventures of Potter

This new LEGO set is hidden in a brick book that needs to be rebuilt bit by bit, but it shouldn’t take too long as only 256 pieces need to be put together. This book is a must to take with you if you want to show it to your friends, and it’s perfect for role-playing games since you’re in the middle of Professor Flitwick’s class.

Inside you will find a painting, bookcase, fireplace, and other fully removable furniture and accessories. You should also know that this set is a perfect match for the other models in the Hogwarts series.

Numbers are also available:

Harry PotterCho ChangProfessor Flitwick

This magical Hogwarts set measures over 5 inches high, 8 inches wide and 4 inches deep. It will be available from January 1, 2021 at a price of EUR 29.90. And if your phone is a little picky, here’s a promotion for the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Why fall for this new set?

To continue the adventures of Harry Potter A collector’s item in the saga Available in the store as a temporary exclusive

Affiliate links
The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminNovember 17, 2020
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Back to top button