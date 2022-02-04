The Luso offspring Luís Sequeira was nominated for a BAFTA award

Portuguese costume designer Luís Sequeira has been nominated for a BAFTA, Britain’s top film awards. He competes in the Best Wardrobe category for his work in Nightmare Alley – Beco das Almas Perdidas. Guillermo del Toro’s film is in cinemas.

The awards gala will take place on March 13th at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. Luís Sequeira was born in Toronto, Canada but grew up literally wearing his mother’s skirts – a Portuguese from Aveiro – while she worked at home on her sewing machine. His goal was clear: to become a stylist and work in the fashion industry for several years.

That was until the early 90’s when he fell in love with cinema and started working as a costume designer. He is responsible for the clothes worn by the characters in the films and was nominated for a 2018 Academy Award for Best Wardrobe for his work on The Shape of Water, another project by Guillermo del Toro.

“Carrie”, “The Thing”, “Special Correspondents”, “Cinderella Man” or the series “The Strain” were some of the other stories that Luís Sequeira helped build. Read the 2018 NiT interview with Luís Sequeira.

