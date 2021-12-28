The Louvre Museum hosts an exhibition dedicated to Portuguese painting

A partnership has been established with the National Museum of Ancient Art. The exhibition can be visited in Paris for three months.

The show starts on June 10th.

The Louvre Museum in Paris, France will host an exhibition on Portuguese Renaissance painting. “L’Âge D’or de la Renaissance Portugaise”, which translates as “The Golden Age of the Portuguese Renaissance”, will be on display in the Richelieu wing of the most visited museum in the world.

The exhibition can be visited from June 10th to September 10th, 2022. It will show 15 works donated by the National Museum of Ancient Art in Lisbon, which has partnered with the French institution. There are pieces with names like Nuno Gonçalves, Jorge Afonso, Cristóvão de Figueiredo or Gregório Lopes.

“Portuguese painting, very rarely presented or even identified in French museums, deserves to be better known: this presentation of fifteen high-quality painted panels donated by the MNAA will be a discovery for the French public” writes the Louvre. The exhibition is part of the Portugal-France crusade season.