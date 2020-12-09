The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 wireless mouse is now 43% cheaper

If you want a small wireless mouse to take it everywhere with you, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 is perfect, especially since it has an unbeatable price.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2: XL autonomy

While the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 wireless mouse is extremely compact, on the contrary, it doesn’t deserve all of this! Thanks to its ergonomics, it fits easily in the palm of your hand and guarantees you a very good grip.

This wireless mouse also offers super-fast scrolling, making it quick and easy to search through long documents, web pages and photos. With roulette, you’ll be at the end of a page in a split second. However, it is possible to activate a step-by-step mode.

Like other mice from the brand, it is equipped with a high-precision dark field laser sensor (1000 DPI) that accepts almost any surface including glass. In addition, it has 7 fully programmable buttons.

Connectivity is via Bluetooth or a supplied Unifying USB receiver. Therefore, you can use it on a PC, but also on mobile devices.

In terms of autonomy, this Logitech MX Anywhere 2 can be used normally for two months and is compatible with fast charging. 4 minutes for an additional day.

While it was 80 euros, it has just gone down to 36.99 euros.

Why succumb?

Excellent battery life Very good ergonomics Ultra-fast scrolling

