The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse has just dropped to less than 35 euros

If you want to properly prepare yourself for your favorite games, here’s a great plan for the Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse.

Logitech G502 Hero: A gaming mouse that plays like a pro

The Logitech G502 Hero is a gaming mouse that performs very well thanks to a 16K Hero sensor that even with the latest firmware update that allows it to reach up to 25,600 DPI. It is perfect for players with a very high sensitivity as it is really very responsive.

As we can see, it is a right-handed ergonomic mouse with no less than 11 fully programmable mechanical buttons with the possibility of adding macros and an RVG LED lighting system. Lightsync. All of these parameters can be set through the manufacturer’s software called Logitech G Gaming, but it also has its own memory for storing multiple profiles.

While it was around 90 euros recently, the latter has just increased to 34.90 euros, a boon for the players. And to work, we also have the special edition Logitech MX Master that is also for sale.

Why succumb?

Ultra-precise with its hero sensor Fully customizable Great price!

