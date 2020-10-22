The location of the next opus would have been revealed, all information

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10th. The famous Ubisoft saga will take the direction of Norway and England. And as with this new work, the content of which was described in detail after it was launched, the future of the license seems to have been revealed. According to the latest rumors, the next Assassin’s Creed will go to Asia.

Towards the middle realm

With 23 games, the Assassin’s Creed saga has explored many eras and many countries. Each new location is an event that has many videos emerging. And after we were taken to Egypt, ancient Greece, and the Viking Age, the next Assassin’s Creed would be heading for China. For several years now, rumors of a more or less credible hallway have indicated that Ubisoft wants to achieve an Assassin’s Creed in the Middle Kingdom.

Rumors that have intensified in the past few weeks with the release of two artworks by John Bigorgne, concept artist at Ubisoft Montreal. Baptized “Forest” and “Fortress”, each for “Forest” and “Fortress”, they let us see sublime Asian scenes that are reminiscent of Japan or China. Note that the nomenclature used is similar to that found in “Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok,” the code name for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In addition, Bigorgne has worked on Assassin’s Creed: Lineage and Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, so it’s not unlikely that the concept artist will give a little of his paw to a new project in the saga.

But why then China? These concept arts could very well lend themselves to a Japanese era. And yet the clues point more towards the Middle Kingdom. First, the erased ink style, reminiscent of the style used for Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China. Second, the “fortress” depicted is none other than a Chinese fortress, not a Japanese castle. Finally, the visible weapons and armor are reminiscent of those used by China in the Middle Ages. Concept arts that could inadvertently tease the time the next Assassin’s Creed would take place.

China for the Chinese

In 2019, in a joint interview with the microphones of the Chinese websites Bilibili and GamerSky, Yves Guillemot stated that it was “fantastic” to play an Assassin’s Creed game in China, but that “he couldn’t comment on it.” not today “. China is a huge market that publishers want to win over. While Chinese studios focus on quality to appeal to gamers from around the world, western studios are trying to target this extremely lucrative market. Ubisoft already has a brick in that Buildings were laid when the launch of a Rabbids game on Nintendo Switch was announced exclusively in China in July 2019.

That exclusive work aside, the release and success of Ghost of Tsushima has likely led Ubisoft to consider China the country to be remembered. And for good reason, GoT was compared to the French publisher’s license several times when it was released. Taking over the management of Japan for a game with similarities a few years later is not necessarily a good idea.

A China-based game would appeal to Chinese gamers, to say the least, as well as fans of games with original parameters who would find an open world in an Asian country this way. For their part, westerners are not necessarily used to discovering this type of landscape on every street corner, although the licenses that offer these frameworks are now numerous, although there are niches.