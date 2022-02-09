The lives of these 30 characters would be very different if they lived in 2022 (Part 2)

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 9, 2022
0

If you’re a fan of characters from the Disney universe, then you’ve come to the right place! In fact, today we invite you to discover them in everyday situations, whether they lived in 2022 or became actors in our TV series and films.

We had already introduced you to the work of the artist who calls himself OneFairyFail on Instagram and who has already offered us illustrations that show us how Aladdin, Rapunzel, Snow White or even John Smith could relate to their smartphones.

In this new selection, the artist offers us new creations by embedding characters from Disney classics in everyday situations or even in TV series (Friends, You…) or cult films (Matrix, Scream, Titanic…).

We let you discover the result in the photos below and if you want to follow OneFairyFail on Instagram to subscribe it is here.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8th

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#fifteen

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 9, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of This 4TB hard drive from Seagate IronWolf has just dropped below 100 euros. It is ideal for a NAS

This 4TB hard drive from Seagate IronWolf has just dropped below 100 euros. It is ideal for a NAS

November 30, 2020
Photo of Vegeta’s new stunning shape finally revealed

Vegeta’s new stunning shape finally revealed

August 19, 2021
Photo of Sierra Leone cancels the death penalty | free press

Sierra Leone cancels the death penalty | free press

July 25, 2021
Photo of from speculators buy entire inventory of consoles before they go on sale

from speculators buy entire inventory of consoles before they go on sale

January 26, 2021
Back to top button