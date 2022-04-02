The live-action Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Friday, May 27

By two days, the release date for Obi-Wan Kenobi has changed, but it’s still the same. In a video with Ewan McGregor, Disney and Lucasfilm said that the next live-action Star Wars series will now start on Friday, May 27, on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in all countries where they work. It was supposed to be on Disney’s streaming service Wednesday, May 25, but now it hasn’t been.

But even though the new Star Wars series now comes out two days later, it will still be twice as much fun to watch. Is that correct? The first two episodes will be out on May 27. There will still be new episodes on Wednesdays, so we’ll get three Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes in the space of a few days.

Disney didn’t say why it was changing the way it released the new Star Wars movies. Following the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show Loki, which was shown in a video with its own star Tom Hiddleston, all of Disney+’s original shows now premiere on Wednesdays.

This change was also announced in the video. Besides, it doesn’t look like it’s going to clash with any other big shows, either. In the MCU, Moon Knight ends on May 4, which happens to be Star Wars Day. The next show, Ms. Marvel, will start on June 8. Even before the change, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Moon Knight were going to clash.

The movie company could have put Obi-Wan Kenobi on Fridays, but it doesn’t want to do that. Ms. Marvel would still be on Wednesdays. The new episodes from both Star Wars and Marvel will be released on the same day three times in June. Disney’s decision to move the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi to May 27 means that Netflix’s highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things is now going to be released at the same time as the new season of the movie. There are two parts to Stranger Things 4 on Netflix, though. The second volume isn’t out until July 1, and the first is out now.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which saw Obi-Wan Kenobi lose his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) to the dark side and become Darth Vader.

Kenobi is on Tatooine looking after a young Luke Skywalker. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are all in the new Star Wars series. They also have roles in the movie.

Deborah Chow, who directed The Mandalorian, is the showrunner and head writer. Joby Harold, who directed King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, is the showrunner and head writer, too.

For more updates, stay tuned with us!!