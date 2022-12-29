The List Of The 76 Pool 3 Cards In ‘Marvel Snap’ You Need To Collect

Marvel Snap Marvel Snap

Figured it was time I simply did a grand record of all of the Marvel Snap playing cards in pool 3, on condition that you might want to acquire all of them with the intention to begin getting 400 tokens from Collector’s Caches versus 100, making Collection 4 and 5 that rather more attainable. Collection 4 playing cards will likely be added to Collection 3 in time, however that has not occurred for any of the brand new playing cards but.

I’ve marked with an asterisk playing cards I might say are the perfect of the bunch right here, and price grabbing for particular decks for tokens for those who see them within the retailer.

Adam Warlock (2 vitality, 0 energy) – On the finish of every flip, in case you are successful this location, draw a card *Aero (5 vitality, 8 energy) – On Reveal: Transfer all enemy playing cards performed this flip to this location. Agatha Harkness (6 vitality, 14 energy) – Agatha begins in your hand and performs your playing cards for you. *Arnim Zola (6 vitality, 0 energy) – On Reveal: Destroy a random pleasant card right here. Add copies of it to the opposite places. Baron Mordo (2 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Your opponent attracts a card. Set its Price to six. Beast (2 vitality, 2 energy) – On Reveal: Return your different playing cards at this location to your hand. They value 1 much less. Black Bolt (5 vitality, 8 energy) – On Reveal: Your opponent should discard the lowest-Price card of their hand. Black Cat (3 vitality, 6 energy) – If that is in your hand on the finish of your flip, discard it. Black Widow (2 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Chunk to your opponent’s hand. *Brood (3 vitality, 2 energy) – On Reveal: Add 2 Broodlings to this location with the identical Energy. Captain Marvel (5 vitality, 6 energy) – On the finish of the sport, transfer to a location that wins you the sport. (If potential) Cerebro (3 vitality, 0 energy) – Ongoing: Your highest Energy playing cards get +2 Energy. Colleen Wing (2 vitality, 4 energy) – On Reveal: Discard the lowest-cost card out of your hand. Crossbones (4 vitality, 8 energy) – You may solely play this at places the place you’re successful. Crystal (4 vitality, 4 energy) – On Reveal: If that is on the center location, shuffle your hand into your deck and draw 3 playing cards. Dagger (2 vitality, 1 energy) – When this strikes to a location, +2 Energy for every card your opponent has there. Daredevil (2 vitality, 2 energy) – On flip 5, you get to see your opponent’s performs earlier than you make your personal. *Deadpool (1 vitality, 1 energy) – When that is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Energy. *Loss of life (9 vitality, 12 energy) – Prices 1 much less for every card destroyed this recreation. Debrii (3 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Add a Rock to one another location, for each gamers. *Destroyer (6 vitality, 15 energy) – On Reveal: Destroy your different playing cards. *Physician Doom (6 vitality, 5 energy) – On Reveal: Add a 5-Energy DoomBot to one another location. Physician Octopus (5 vitality, 10 energy) – On Reveal: Pull 4 random playing cards out of your opponent’s hand to their aspect of this location. *Dracula (4 vitality, 0 energy) – On the finish of the sport, discard a card out of your hand. This has its Energy. Drax (4 vitality 4 energy) – On Reveal: In case your opponent performed a card right here this flip, +4 Energy. *Electro (3 vitality, 2 energy) – On Reveal: +1 Max Power. Ongoing: You may solely play 1 card a flip. Falcon (2 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Return your 1-Price playing cards to your hand. Gambit (3 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Discard a card out of your hand. Destroy a random enemy card. Ghost Rider (4 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Deliver again one in every of your discarded playing cards to this location. Giganto (6 vitality, 14 energy) – You may solely play this on the left location. Goose (2 vitality, 2 energy) – Ongoing: No person can play playing cards that value 4, 5, or 6 at this location. Inexperienced Goblin (3 vitality, -3 energy) – On Reveal: Your opponent positive factors management of this. Hazmat (2 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Afflict all different playing cards with -1 Energy. *Hela (6 vitality, 6 energy) – On Reveal: Play all playing cards you discarded out of your hand to random places. Hellcow (4 vitality, 6 energy) – On Reveal: Discard 2 playing cards out of your hand. Human Torch (1 vitality, 2 energy) – When this strikes, double its Energy. Invisible Lady (2 vitality, 2 energy) – Ongoing: Playing cards you play right here are usually not revealed till the sport ends. Jane Foster (5 vitality, 8 energy) – On Reveal: Draw all playing cards that Price 0 out of your deck. Juggernaut (3 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: In case your opponent performed playing cards right here this flip, transfer them randomly. Kingpin (3 vitality, 4 energy) – When a card strikes right here on flip 6, destroy it. *Chief (6 vitality, 4 energy) – On Reveal: Copy all playing cards your opponent performed this flip, however in your aspect. *Lockjaw (3 vitality, 2 energy) – Once you play a card right here, swap it with a card in your deck. *Magik (5 vitality, 3 energy) – You may’t play this on flip 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’. *Magneto (6 vitality, 12 energy) – On Reveal: Transfer all opposing 3 and 4-Price playing cards to this location. Maximus (3 vitality, 7 energy ) – On Reveal: Your opponent attracts 2 playing cards. *Mister Destructive (4 vitality, -1 energy) – On Reveal: Swap the Energy and Price of all playing cards in your deck. Mojo (2 vitality, 2 energy) – Ongoing: If each gamers have 4 playing cards at this location, +6 Energy. Moon Knight (3 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Discard a card from every participant’s hand. Mysterio (2 vitality, 4 energy) – As you play this, play Illusions to different places. Disguise this as an Phantasm till the sport ends. *Mystique (3 vitality, 0 energy) – On Reveal: If the final card you performed has an Ongoing capability, this card positive factors it. Nick Fury (5 vitality, 7 energy) – On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-Price playing cards to your hand. Omega Crimson (4 vitality, 5 energy) – Ongoing: If you happen to’re forward by 10 Energy right here, +4 Energy to different places. *Patriot (3 vitality, 1 energy) – Ongoing: Your playing cards with no talents have +2 Energy. Polaris (3 vitality, 5 energy) – On Reveal: Transfer an opposing 1 or 2-Price card to this location. *Psylocke (2 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Subsequent flip, you get +1 Power. Quake (2 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: If that is on the center location, swap the positions of every location. Quinjet (1 vitality, 2 energy) – Ongoing: Playing cards that didn’t begin in your deck value 1 much less. Crimson Cranium (5 vitality, 15 energy) – Ongoing: Enemy playing cards at this location have +2 Energy. Rescue (4 vitality, 4 energy) – On Reveal: If you happen to play a card right here subsequent flip, +5 Energy. Rockslide (4 vitality, 6 energy) – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck. *Rogue (3 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing capability from a random enemy card at this location. Ronan, the Accuser (5 vitality, 3 energy) – Ongoing: +2 Energy for every card in your opponent’s hand. *Sera (5 vitality, 4 energy) – Ongoing: Playing cards in your hand value 1 much less. (minimal 1) Spider-Man (4 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play playing cards at this location subsequent flip. Taskmaster (5 vitality, 0 energy) – On Reveal: Set this card’s Energy equal to the Energy of the final card you performed. The Hood (1 vitality, 0 energy) – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand. Thor (3 vitality, 4 energy) – On Reveal: Shuffle Mjolnir into your deck. Typhoid Mary (4 vitality, 10 energy) – Ongoing: Your different playing cards have -1 Energy. Ultron (6 vitality, 8 energy) – On Reveal: Create 4 1-Energy Drones at one another location. *Venom (3 vitality, 1 energy) – On Reveal: Destroy your different playing cards at this location. Add their Energy to this card. Viper (2 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Your opponent positive factors management of one in every of your different playing cards at this location. Wasp (0 vitality, 1 energy) *Wave (3 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Subsequent flip, playing cards in each gamers’ fingers value 4. *Wong (4 vitality, 2 energy) – Ongoing: Your On Reveal talents at this location occur twice. Yellowjacket (0 vitality, 2 energy) – On Reveal: Afflict your different playing cards at this location with -1 Energy. Zero (1 vitality, 3 energy) – On Reveal: Take away the talents on the subsequent card you play.

