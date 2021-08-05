The Lisbon Book Fair returns with more than 320 pavilions at the end of August

It will again occupy the Parque Eduardo VII with 131 exhibitors for around three weeks.

The 91st edition of the Lisbon Book Fair will take place again from August 26th to September 12th in Parque Eduardo VII. The organization announced this Thursday, August 5th, that the event will have 131 exhibitors in 325 pavilions.

A total of 600 editorial brands will be represented at the event with 24 new appearances. It will be the second largest edition of the Lisbon Book Fair ever, just behind the 2019 version.

“As last year and taking into account the evolution of the pandemic context, the Portuguese Association of Publishers and Booksellers (APEL) and the Lisbon City Council will, in accordance with the recommendations in force, ensure all hygiene and safety measures to ensure that the Lisbon book becomes The Fair carried out with all health and safety conditions for exhibitors and visitors, ”adds the organization.

It is open Monday through Thursday from 12.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays until midnight. On Saturdays it opens at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight, while on Sundays it starts at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.