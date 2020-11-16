The Lenovo Tab M10 + 128 GB tablet with charging station benefits from a nice price drop

The Lenovo Tab M10 + is a versatile widescreen tablet that will satisfy users who are looking for a multimedia tablet to enjoy their movies, series and videos.

Lenovo Tab M10 +: A tablet that can do it all

The Lenovo Tab M10 + has an impressive 10.3-inch display with Full HD + resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and IPS technology. You therefore have a nice diagonal for your multimedia content.

The following is on her stomach:

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22T (1.8 GHz – 8 cores) RAM: 4 GB Storage space: 128 GB expandable via a microSD card

As we can see, we are on a fairly versatile tablet. In addition, it can also take photos and movies thanks to its front and rear cameras.

8 megapixel rear sensor 5 megapixel front sensor

The big plus compared to the competition is the 7000 mAh battery that is compatible with 10W fast charging, so you have good autonomy to enjoy your series.

In terms of price it was 229.99 euros, but today it benefits from a reduction of 50 euros with the bonus of its charging station. In the end, it costs 179.99 euros with the accessories. For complete immersion, there is an Asus wireless gaming headset that is also for sale.

3 good reasons to crack

Multipurpose tray, large screen, bonus reload dock

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.