The Lenovo Ideapad 5 laptop receives great advertising

Do you need a powerful laptop to work quietly from home? Here’s an unmissable offering with the Lenovo Ideapad 5, a computer that has it under the hood.

Lenovo Ideapad 5 15ARE05: maximum work performance

If you’re looking for a laptop to work on, don’t skimp on the processor as it is the only one that handles the entire processor. The Lenovo Ideapad 5 15ARE05 doesn’t have this problem as it has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor (up to 4700U, 4.1 GHz, 8 MB cache) which does the job in all conditions. Here is the rest of the technical sheet:

RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 (2666 MHz) Storage: 512 GB in SSD

Of course, this PC is not suitable for gaming, but on the other hand it can handle office tasks, surfing the Internet or even multimedia with its 15.6-inch full HD screen (1920 x 1080 pixels) and its Dolby with flying colors Audio certification.

For connectivity, it has everything you need:

WiFi 802.11 acBluetoothHDMI port SD card reader 2 USB 3.2 Gen 11 ports USB type C port

Previously booked at 799.99 euros, it has just risen to 649.99 euros, a godsend for those looking to invest in this type of laptop PC.

And if you need to store your data, we also have a 5TB external hard drive.

Why fall for this laptop?

Powerful processor Good connectivity Nice screen and great sound for movies and series

