The legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Super Mario, these carved wooden covers will overwhelm you with emotions

Video game covers have been part of everyday life for gamers for several decades. Although the dematerialized have rapidly democratized, even more so with the extraordinary health measures of 2020, the video game continues to fill up in its physical version. And even if the boxes gradually run out and contain only the disc or cartridge, to the dismay of collectors, the pleasure remains. On the Etsy site, a video game enthusiast who works with wood has decided to offer his services to collectors’ items lovers. If there are duplicates, the wooden play box, known under the name Pigminted, is carved on the platform and presented as a relief. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or even Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, particularly well-made play boxes that are perfect collectibles. To discover here.

