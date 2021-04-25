The Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Learning Management Systems (LMS), which studied Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

A learning management system is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses or training programs.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Learning Management Systems (LMS) include:

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Edmodo (Mariners Island Blvd, San Mateo, CA, USA)

JZero Solutions Ltd (Slough, Berkshire, United Kingdom)

Saba Software (Dublin, California, United States)

D2L Corporation. (Kitchener, Canada)

Paradiso Solutions LLC (Silicon Valley, California, United States)

McGraw Hill. (New York, United States)

Oracle Corporation (Redwood City, California, United States)

IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States)

CrossKnowledge (John Wiley & Sons, Inc.) (Suresnes, France)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Santa Monica, California, United States)

Absorb LMS Software Inc. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States)

UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. (Pune, India)

Worldwide Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market by Application:

Software and Technology

Healthcare

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Telecom

Others

Market Segments by Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Learning Management Systems (LMS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Learning Management Systems (LMS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Learning Management Systems (LMS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Learning Management Systems (LMS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Learning Management Systems (LMS) manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry associations

Product managers, Learning Management Systems (LMS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Learning Management Systems (LMS) potential investors

Learning Management Systems (LMS) key stakeholders

Learning Management Systems (LMS) end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

