The Latest Global Particle Therapy Market Size | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

Global Particle Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 865.0 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,787.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cyclotrons and technological advancement of these systems.

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of particle therapy in clinical trials and research activities has increased the particle therapy market demand

Increasing occurrences of cancer is also acting as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of particle therapy is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of awareness regarding these therapies can hamper the market growth

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Particle Therapy Market

By Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy Ion Therapy

By Product & Service

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

By System

Multi-room Systems

Single-room Systems

By Cancer Type

Pediatric Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers Lymphoma Sarcoma Spine Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Brain Cancer Secondary/Reoccurring Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer, Others



By Application

Treatment Applications

Research Applications

Driving Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, Elekta AB, Panacea, Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd, xstrahl, Danfysik A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., ProTom International, Provision Healthcare, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., SAH Global LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and PTW Freiburg GmbH.

