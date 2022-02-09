The latest range of smartphones is available for pre-order

In a few weeks, Samsung will launch its latest range of smartphones with the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. And for the most impatient, the smartphones are already available for pre-order on several sites.

Samsung Galaxy S22: a compendium of technologies

Samsung unveiled its brand new range of smartphones dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S22 today during the Unpacked event, consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, all of which are 5G compatible.

The first model has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. This FHD+ screen has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for a fluid experience, making it suitable for all multimedia applications, both for gaming and for watching movies and series. It packs a Samsung Exynos 2200 octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and offers 128 or 256GB capacity.

Regarding the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 10-megapixel front camera and on the back we find a triple camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 3x telephoto 10-megapixel lens , which ensures excellent image quality.

This smartphone is water resistant (IP68 standard) but also shockproof thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus glass on the front and back. Finally, it has a 3700mAh battery, as well as 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 can be pre-ordered from Cdiscount from 859 euros for the 8/128 GB version and 909 euros for the 8/256 GB version.

The advantages of the Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus shares most of the features of the Galaxy S22, but has a larger screen, from 6.1 to 6.6 inches, but also a better battery that allows longer autonomy. But the dimensions also differ, with the Galaxy S22 Plus seeming more suited to content consumption (75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm) as opposed to the Galaxy S22, which was designed for comfort and a better grip seems to be (70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm). In both cases, the two smartphones presented here remain really thin.

The prices for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus require 1059 euros for the 8/128 GB and 1109 euros for the 8/256 GB.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: the ultimate

While the two previous models will be officially presented on March 11, 2022, this high-end product will be available from February 25, although it is already pre-ordered. And this is not about small touch-ups, but about a top-of-the-line product that aims to be a true technological showcase of the brand.

So there is a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels. The Samsung Exynos octa-core processor benefits from 8 or 12 GB of RAM and is available in multiple storage capacities: 128, 256 and 512 GB.

In terms of camera, we are close to a professional device with a front sensor of 40 megapixels and on the back we find a main sensor of 108 megapixels with a sensor for the ultra wide angle of 12 megapixels , but also a x3 telephoto lens and another x10 , both with a 10 megapixel sensor. Samsung has also bet heavily on the quality of night photos and as such has come up with a number of software and hardware improvements for the device.

Finally, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging that promises to go from 0% to 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available from 1259 euros for the 8/128 GB and up to 1459 euros for the 12/512 GB.