The last scene confirms the hypotheses of the first two episodes

Episode 3 of WandaVision was available on Disney + this morning. As with the first two episodes, this third episode made us hungry with lots of puzzles. We’ll decipher the last scene together. Be careful if you haven’t seen episode 3 of WandaVision. It’s time to move on.

/! Warning spoiler /!

WandaVision kicked off on Disney + last week with two episodes that led us to a black and white series inspired by My Beloved Witch. As we could see, there were already a lot of things to remember. At the end of the second episode, Wanda miraculously became pregnant and the series regained its colors. This third episode focuses on the heroine’s pregnancy and express delivery. A birth that does not go smoothly as she has to hide everything that happens to her neighbor Geraldine. After giving birth to twins, Wanda remembers that she is a twin herself and that she had a brother named Pietro. Geraldine then asks him questions and calls out Ultron.

As soon as we talk about her past, Wanda approaches herself again and rejects reality. At the end of the episode, Geraldine is kicked out by Wanda and finds herself in the 21st century surrounded by numerous agents who appear to be working for the sword. This scene confirms again that Wanda lives in her own reality, that there are people who want to help her, but that she is currently refusing any help. The heroine remains anchored in her reality and does not want to leave her perfect world in which she now lives with a vision. In addition, the Hydra soap advertisement confirms this idea with the slogan “Escape to a world only for you, where your problems will go away. When you have to flee without going anywhere”.

The vision on his side doesn’t seem to know what’s going on around him, but his neighbors seem to know a lot more and live under a secret identity. Geraldine, for example, would actually be Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, the friend of Captain Marvel. The next episodes of WandaVision should provide the answers to our questions.