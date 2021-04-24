The last episode of the Disney + series shares the fans

On Friday, April 23rd, 2021, the Falcon and Winter Soldier miniseries gathered all the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who were eagerly awaiting the start of the fourth phase. After the immense success of WandaVision, can we say that Falcon and the Winter Soldier a success?

The opinion of the fans

Whether #WandaVison or #FalconAndWinterSoldier, these two series reminded me how much I loved superheroes

April 23, 2021

The little tear in the last episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier

Right now it's flawless at the MCU's Marvel series level.

April 24, 2021

Best Marvel series #FalconAndWinterSoldier so I hope for such a good Captain America https://t.co/RHVO7fMUzu

April 24, 2021

Really great #FalconAndWinterSoldier! It's nice to finally see Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the foreground! Special mention to Zemo and John Walker, aka US Agent. Cant wait to find her in # Captainamerica4

April 23, 2021

Great this series finale #FalconAndWinterSoldier! Affirmations, a guy in a gorgeous star costume (who did great epic attacks and combos by the way) who reveals someone else's identity and realizes that someone is askew, some action, some humor, I

April 23, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier, it started badly, it abused shortcuts at times … but what happened to the episodes of greatness. The political message is monstrous. The character development is fantastic. I can’t wait for the rest! pic.twitter.com/WGlmgotquA

April 24, 2021

The movie # CaptainAmerica4 is in development. After the broadcast of this last episode of #FalconAndWinterSoldier, I’m gone. https://t.co/aaMbMyJLB5

April 23, 2021

Done #FalconAndWinterSoldier

It was nice, with good scenes and interesting reflections, but uniquely lacking in emotion (apart from the shock of ep4). It suffers when compared to #WandaVision. But great duo

April 24, 2021

#FalconAndWinterSoldier is terminated at start. Action scenes without commitment and a story that comes to a standstill. Unforgettable and already forgotten. We are waiting for #Loki and hope for more challenges or originality. pic.twitter.com/oSMUX2Usho

April 23, 2021

The Marvel series could be great, but it has no impact. They cover great topics with often better production than the films, but whether it is #WandaVision or #FalconAndWinterSoldier, we have the same status as at the beginning.

April 24, 2021

Without having correctly placed his stakes, places and factions, #FalconAndWinterSoldier could only end with a shaky, even unpleasant end. The series won’t be short of highlights and good characters, but its narrative leaves much to be desired. Pity. pic.twitter.com/MP25lLFDMG

April 23, 2021

And quite disappointed with this ending of #FalconAndWinterSoldier, both in the scriptwriting and staging of Archi Classic. It gets lost in a moralizing gloubiboulga (very anchored in Trump’s America) for a finale that has more of the effect of a damp crater. Pity.

April 23, 2021

Hitek’s opinion

It is an understatement to say that the Falcon and Winter Soldier series were expected. Originally planned before WandaVision, the series eventually made it into the adventures of the Scarlet Witch. While WandaVision deals with the devastation of Avengers: Infinity War against Wanda Maximoff’s psyche, Falcon and the winter soldier lift the veil on the consequences of the Blip in the Marvel world. With the psychologies of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, who Steve Rogers entrusted on the mission of taking on the torch from Captain America, at the center of the story, showrunner Malcolm Spellman seems to have a different goal: demographic, sociological, and political analysis consequences of the events of Avengers: Endgame.

These topics, as interesting as they may be, are unfortunately not always treated in a subtle way. This shows the scene in the bank with Sam asking for a loan (first episode) or the speed with which the members of the GRC change their minds (episode 6). The series might have benefited from a few more episodes: It would have allowed these subjects to be treated with greater care.

On the other hand, Falcon and the winter soldier are missing a real antagonist. If Sharon Carter does indeed seem to be manipulating everyone and is the one who comes closest to that role in the story, the series never features a real confrontation between Power Broker and the Avengers. So much so that Power Broker is known to everyone, however, the heroes seem to bypass this problem completely in their finale and see Karli’s death as the solution. The series necessarily requires a sequel, while we would have enjoyed an initial frank discussion between Sharon, Sam, and Bucky. We have the impression that the episode is missing an important moment!

Despite these few shortcomings, Facon and the Winter Soldier are a real success in several ways. First, the series fits perfectly with the legacy of the Captain America trilogy, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and borrowing elements from Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. A true tribute to spy and buddy films, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is inspired enough to attract an action-loving audience. The scenes with Baron Zemo are, in our opinion, the best of the series.

But the real strength of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being able to incorporate into the story the criticism of the fans who did not want to see Sam Wilson as Captain America. By exploring Steve Rogers’ legacy and what it means to be Captain America, the series puts its African-American heroes and potential critics on the same page so that they can move forward together. Perhaps the most subtle thing the show has done is developing Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

In conclusion, if the series wants to be more than just a series that alternates between two eras of the MCU by providing political discourse on the aftermath of the blip, then the show does the best to convince audiences as a transition narrative. All the better, nothing more was asked of him!