the last arch is emerging, internet users are moved (25 tweets)

On Monday, March 22nd, 2021, the Weekly Shonen Jump # 16 will give the Shueisha the following information: The adventures of Izuku Midoriya are about to end. Chapter 306 of the manga actually officially marked the beginning of the mangaka’s “final arc”. However, Chapter 325, which has just been translated, tells us that the great events of the last chapter are beginning, which seems to be very moving for Internet users.

Warning: This article contains loot for Chapter 325 from My Hero Academia. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

A chapter that heralds major upheavals

There are several elements to remember in Chapter 325 of My Hero Academia. First, Kota Deku calls “big brother” in a particularly moving scene, before a mysterious character, who can already be seen in Chapter 1, gives a very well constructed speech about the role of civilians and does so so that they can rest. Deku assures on a poignant plan that he is no longer alone and will do everything to continue the fight that belongs to him.

Shoto then asks his father if he is willing to work with his son to create the world that everyone envies, and Endeavor replies positively. Aizawa shows up on the following forums and talks about his class that has advanced so far. So this chapter ends with All Might declaring at the very end: “It’s still raining heavily”. For many internet users, this is an ominous board that informs us that All Might tragic things are about to happen. Considering we are now in the Final Arc of The Adventures of Izuku, this board could be one of the last before the big events of the Final Arc actually begin. In short, a little respite before the war. This “in between” chapter has definitely moved internet users so much that we invite you to come back to the 25 best reactions from the latter on Twitter:

Oh, ptn, it’s him on the first episode of MHA! Mash his speech fits so well with the first episode I find pic.twitter.com/SYPbrvW9tw

September 3, 2021

KOTA, WHO CALLS DEKU BIG BROTHER OH I SCREAM IT BEAUTIFUL # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/QpSslHElB6

September 3, 2021

Kohei Horikoshi there are 18 chapters in which he combines boards, staging and an unbelievable transmission of emotions a crack # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/RNowEHhBs1

September 3, 2021

SPOIL #MHASpoiler # MHA325

325 chapters later he comes back to give a mini-speech. We like details like these pic.twitter.com/6Rzv9sQwZx

September 3, 2021

# MHA325

Very good chapter, as always, never disappoints, but the further we go, the more afraid I am of what will happen to All Might. I feel like something is not clear pic.twitter.com/vSmw2QWTXp

September 3, 2021

#MHASpoiler # MHA325

To kill me pic.twitter.com/bx7Ac5gYJz

September 3, 2021

# MHA325

Deku’s mother … My heart, he uses himself pic.twitter.com/czy5uV9Ge7

September 3, 2021

# MHA325

Chapter 1 / Chapter 325 pic.twitter.com/eyVcDyrILq

September 3, 2021

Even in the manga he calls him a nag, that’s too much MDRRR # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/1VOxOl0Td0

September 3, 2021

SPOIL #MHASpoiler # MHA325

Aizawa barely stands, he talks about his class and is proud of it, but a development that needs to be proven in a nutshell I love this character I love MHA pic.twitter.com/fDNiA0Jmfu

September 3, 2021

I. Am. Not. Spring.

I am going to bed again. # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/JgoA9hM9Ck

September 2, 2021

# MHA325

Deku’s goals have become clearer thanks to UraraGOAT the sequel promises to be a masterclass (that’s been the case since MVA) and the new character design of the hero costumes will be monstrous, we are not ready yet pic.twitter.com / Tz6XYZaiXf

September 3, 2021

People who laugh at Deku and how he cries in the last 2 chapters without understanding the context are really stupid. Moreover, the fact that a prota is yelling does not make him of bad character, on the contrary, in fact

September 3, 2021

Hope we all agree # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/d4Caab8Fpf

September 3, 2021

# MHASpoiler # MHA325

Horikoshi is Aizawa! pic.twitter.com/kqX1oOricb

September 2, 2021

{# MHA325}

Very good chapter as always there. I think we can say Horikoshi in his prime from the My Vilain Academia arc pic.twitter.com/DE0XIJcoGW. is

September 3, 2021

# MHA325

Deku’s mother … My heart, he uses himself pic.twitter.com/czy5uV9Ge7

September 3, 2021

A nice conclusion. The final arch will begin soon! # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/AljFY7FIw7

September 3, 2021

# MHA325

Let’s go home it starts to rain ud83eudd72 pic.twitter.com/dqKUaUGnY0

September 3, 2021

#MHASpoiler # MHA325

.

.

.

The poor guy will finally be able to rest pic.twitter.com/xi9ppTg4JK

September 3, 2021

!!! Spoil # MHA325 !!!!

Really very good chapter, we close this arc well, on the other hand it’s strange that we see All Migth all alone in the rain. I’m afraid something will happen to him pic.twitter.com/e9mNoABhKM

September 3, 2021

SPOIL #MHASpoiler # MHA325

I swear to you, I expect it like never before, they will do this together, Dabi versus Endeavor and Shoto. it promises a lot pic.twitter.com/gwEBE7NWX6

September 3, 2021

Horikoshi, I’m scared … # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/XMhOTjl87E

September 3, 2021

#MHASpoiler # MHA325

But what a chapter! the transitional chapters are finished, next week the serious things will come again! pic.twitter.com/cGvYYwfmC2

September 3, 2021

Nice # MHA325 pic.twitter.com/qx57Wk9DRo

September 3, 2021

