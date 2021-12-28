The Korean series that seeks to dethrone “Squid Game” is a space thriller and is at the top

The Korean series that seeks to dethrone “Squid Game” is a space thriller and is at the top

The Korean series that seeks to dethrone “Squid Game” is a space thriller and is at the top

It premiered on December 24th, is one of the most watched in Portugal and has actors from the most watched production of all time on the platform.

The climate catastrophe is finally here and the planet is trying to survive a drought of unprecedented proportions. Water has become a scarce and valued resource. In South Korea, the most important liquid is the new currency – and the fuse of a revolution that will destroy society.

The distribution of the little remaining water is based on the origin and status of each individual, which has put South Korean society on a war basis. But the focus is on the sky, more precisely on the moon, where there is hope of finding the solution to the climate crisis.

In this pre-apocalyptic setting, “The Silent Sea” starts, the new South Korean mega-production, which debuted on December 24th and wants to follow in the footsteps of “Squid Game” as the most-watched series of all time on the platform. At the moment he is on a promising path: in Portugal he is already among the most watched.

Back to the moon, astrobiologist Song Jian (Bae Doona) will travel to the satellite on a mission led by Han Yunjae (Gong Yoo), which aims to visit Balhae’s lunar research base and save some of the samples analyzed by investigators from an accident the had 117 astronauts who worked there killed.

And if everything seemed to be going wrong, things get worse when the shuttle that brought the new team to the moon crashes: the survivors must fight for their lives and for the mission to save humanity. But not everything is what it seems.

The story is not new. The Silent Sea is inspired by the 2014 short film by director Choi Hang Yong, who with the help of another screenwriter, Park Eun-Kyo, returned to direct the Netflix adaptation. There are also familiar faces among the actors.

Bae Doona appeared in “Sense8” and is accompanied by Gong Yoo, one of the protagonists of “Squid Game”, a series that Heo Sung-tae also borrows as a supporting character. There’s also space for Lee Joon, a former member of the South Korean pop band MBLAQ.

As the first major South Korean drama to be sold in space, its main stage is a labyrinthine and mysterious space station, with the trailer creating an atmosphere similar to the “Alien” saga. At the director’s request, green screens were avoided as far as possible in order to give the actors the feeling of being immersed in a more realistic environment.

There are only eight episodes – with the first, the pilot, being the longest at 51 minutes – with just over 40 minutes that are meant to improve binge-watching on Netflix. And until you see the strategy seems to be bearing fruit.