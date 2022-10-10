The Klutzy Witch movie inspired by children’s novel series [Trailer]

Key visible for the upcoming anime film The Klutzy Witch. Pic credit score: @anime_rakumajo/Twitter

The Klutzy Witch: Fuuka and the Darkish Witch film launch date is in Spring 2023!

On October 10, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime movie adaptation of Satoko Narita’s The Klutzy Witch (Rakudai Majo) fantasy, romance youngsters’s novel sequence introduced that the upcoming movie’s title is The Klutzy Witch: Fuuka and the Darkish Witch (Rakudai Majo: Fuuka to Yami no Majo) film.

The Twitter for the movie sequence launched a key visible, that includes its three major characters – Fuuka, and her childhood pals Chitose and Karin.

You’ll be able to see the important thing visible right here:

You’ll be able to watch a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming movie right here:

The Klutzy Witch: Fuuka and the Darkish Witch trailer.

What’s the pot of The Klutzy Witch: Fuuka and the Darkish Witch?

The story is about in a magical world the place witches and wizards are commonplace. The story facilities on a younger apprentice witch named Fuuka, who has the tendency to get herself into bother as a result of her clumsiness and overzealous habits in terms of her magic coaching. At some point, Fuuka by accident breaks the seal of a darkish witch, who as soon as virtually destroyed the world.

This may increasingly simply be Fuuka’s largest mistake but however she’s ready to do no matter it takes to set issues proper. Fortunately, she received’t must attempt to defeat the Darkish Witch on her personal. Her childhood pals Chitose and Karin will help her on her quest in looking for a solution to re-seal the Darkish Witch and save the world from imminent peril. Alongside the best way, her platonic emotions for her childhood pal Chitose start to alter into romantic emotions. Will she confess her crush to Chitose or determine to maintain her emotions a secret?

Who’re the principle forged members?

Image of voice actresses Honoka Inoue (Fuuka), Manaka Iwami (Karin), and Mutsumi Tamura (sure, she performs a boy, Chitose). Pic credit score: @natalie.mu

The Klutzy Witch major forged members embody:

Honoka Inoue – Fuuka

Mutsumi Tamura – Chitose, Fuuka’s childhood pal and crush

Manaka Iwami – Karin, one other of Fuuka’s childhood pals

Who’re the manufacturing crew members?

The Klutzy Witch manufacturing crew members embody:

The place can I learn the unique youngsters’s novel sequence?

The Klutzy Witch is a Japanese youngsters’s novel sequence written by Satoko Narita and illustrated by Senno Enaga. In October 2006, Rakudai Majo wa Princess (The Klutzy Witch Is a Princess) Quantity 1 was launched by Standard Publishing. Standard Publishing has launched 17 volumes and one brief story. In October 2013, Rakudai Majo to Yami no Kyuuden (The Klutzy Witch and the Darkish Palace) its most up-to-date installment within the sequence was launched. Every installment within the novel sequence is its personal stand-alone journey centering on the apprentice witch Fuuka.

Are you trying ahead to Fuuka’s newest journey within the upcoming movie The Klutzy Witch: Fuuka and the Darkish Witch? Tell us within the remark part beneath!