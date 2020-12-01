The Kindle Paperwhite Reader without advertising has just dropped below the 100 euro mark

If you’re looking to invest in an e-reader to take advantage of all of your books and lots of discounts, the Kindle Paperwhite is for you, especially as it currently costs less than $ 100.

Kindle Paperwhite: Save Money on Your Books

The Kindle Paperwhite is an e-reader that aims to replace your books. She has several arguments to make. The first is the availability of your books, the second is the small footprint compared to a library. That is not all. Amazon also offers you to pay less for your books by going straight to their store or application for big savings.

When you go back to this model, it’s 6 inches diagonal with a definition of 300 dpi, so you have in your hands the equivalent of a paperback book that’s slightly larger. The screen brightness is adjustable so you can read both indoors and outdoors.

If you have planned your winter vacation in the assembly, you will also know that it can withstand water up to 2 meters deep for 60 minutes because it is IPX8 certified.

Storage is the most important point for an e-reader. The larger the capacity, the more books you can store without downloading them again. Amazon offers you the 8 GB or 32 GB model.

The price requires 99.99 euros for the 8 GB without advertising and 129.99 euros for the 32 GB when they were 139.99 and 169.99 euros, respectively.

