“The Killer Beside Me” debuts the new season with more cases of crime at work

Beware of colleagues: a series about macabre crimes in the workplace is premiering

“The Killer Beside Me” premieres this Saturday, December 5th on the ID Channel.

If the workplace is a safe environment for many in which to work comfortably with friendly colleagues, it is not for others. There are those who were not so lucky and colleagues were the cause of his untimely death.

“The Killer Beside Me” is a documentary series investigating these cases, the third season of which is about to arrive in Portugal. These are real events that have resulted in horrific murders in the workplace in a supposedly safe environment.

The first episode, entitled “Danger Travles”, tells the tragic story of Antoinette Vendetti Bruce, a branch manager, and her colleague Zachary Lapeulusa. What started out as unrequited love was dismissed for inappropriate behavior. And since Zachary couldn’t accept this refusal, he developed a terrible obsession and began chasing his former boss until it ended up dead.

There were witnesses leading the police to the killer, and in 2013 Zachary was convicted in court for the murder of Antoinette Vendetti Bruce, who was serving a life sentence.

This is just one of the cases you’ll be able to watch from this Saturday, December 5th at 10pm on ID, NOS’s exclusive real crime channel (position 74). It will premiere one episode a week.