The Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market To Stick To The Linear Growth Trajectory

A kidney stone is a solid item that is form by chemical substances in the urine. Various waste substances are dissolved in urine, crystals begin to form when there is excess of waste deposited in to little liquid. The crystals attract other components and composed to solid crystal form that will grow bigger until it does not pass out through the urine from the body. Usually, chemicals from the body are eliminated from the urine by the kidney. After forming the kidney stone, it may stop in the kidney or transfer through the urinary tract into the ureter.

Kidney stone may cause due to drinking too little water, obesity, weight loss surgery, eating food that contains excess of salt or sugar. Sometimes, small stones travel out of the body in the urine without instigating too much pain. Kidney stone disorders are most common in human being it affects 15% of male nearby 10% in females. Kidney stone retrieval devices are associated with the treatments or surgeries done for removal of kidney stone.

Most of kidney stone patient are having small stone that passes through urine, larger stones may need to be broken by ultrasound or laser energy. Usually, surgeries are needed in patients having very large kidney stones. The disorder related with kidney stone is referred as urolithiasis, Kidney stone retrieval devices help to remove or break down kidney stones by providing treatment for urolithiasis.

Kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented on the basis of treatment, product type and end users.

On the basis of treatments used in kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented into following:

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy

Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy

Percutaneous nephrolithotripsy

On the basis of product type in kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented into following:

Lithotripters

Stone Removal Devices

Ureteral stents

On the basis of end users kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented into following:

Hospital

Clinic

Kidney Care Centers

Others

On the basis of product type in kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented into: Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy, Percutaneous nephrolithotripsy. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy breaks kidney stone into small pieces by using shock waves that further travels easily out of the body through the urinary tract. Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is used in patients having kidney stone that are having size of 4mm and 2cm in diameter and that is blocking the urine flow or causing pain are most likely to be treated with Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy.

Intracorporeal ureteroscopy refers as endoscopic lithotripsy that visualize urinary tract and simultaneousy produce energy to break kidney stone into small fragments that can either be passable or extractable from the body through the urinary tract. Percutaneous nephrolithotripsy refers to kidney stone removal or crushed through the skin, it is done in the patients having kidney stone size more than 2 cm.

Percutaneous nephrolithotripsy is done by entering kidney through a small incision in the back. Once surgeon reach to the kidney a nephroscope and other small devices are inserted through a threaded structure if stone is crushed up and then removed it is referred as nephrolithotripsy and if stone is removed through tube, it is referred as nephrolithtomy.

Moreover, on the basis of devices used for surgeries or treatments for kidney stone retrieval the market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, and ureteral stents. Lithotripter is a device that grinds kidney stone by passing a shock wave through a water filled tube or sound waves. Uterine stent restores the urine flow through blocked ureters to return normal kidney functions. Ureteral stents are hollow, plastic, and soft tube placed into the ureter to drain around the stone for short period of time.

On the basis of region, kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating market for kidney stone retrieval devices owing to factors such as high prevalence of kidney stone and proportion of reappearance of kidney stone in the region, more preference for minimally invasive procedures, higher awareness and promising reimbursement arrangement are the prime factors that support the dominance of North America on the global front.

Followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa markets will be the fastest growing throughout the globe. Tremendous growth in prevalence of kidney stone and growth in acceptance of endoscopic surgical procedures with healthcare development facilities and infrastructure combined with are the major drivers of these markets.

Some of the major key players in kidney stone retrieval devices market are: Boston Scientific Corp., Richard Wolf, Cook Medical, Olympus, and STORZ medical. The rising competition amongst the key players will drive the kidney stone retrieval devices market growth over the forecast period.

