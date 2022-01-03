The Kardashians are even going back on TV – there’s even a teaser

After 20 seasons, the old show was set. The family is now moving to Hulu.

Don’t get rid of them so easily

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ended after 20 seasons, but whoever thought it would be the last time they would see the family on screen was wrong. The new show shortened the title, kept the main cast and switched to streaming platforms.

It will be called “The Kardashians” and have a new home on Hulu, where it should arrive sometime in the second half of 2022, “Deadline” is advancing. This is the day the first teaser of the show entitled “Let the Countdown Begin” will be released.

“This is a new chapter. In the new program, you can see how we are evolving as a family. The fans want us to be ourselves and were just as involved in the show as we were from the very first moment. They will love to see us on our journey, ”revealed Kris Jenner, one of the protagonists. “I can’t say much about what’s next, but here’s a spoiler: we’ll all be fabulous and everyone will see it.”

Kris is joined by Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kyrlie as they are all present for the teaser, which will be released on Saturday January 1st. “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the start of the new program begins.”