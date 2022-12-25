The Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party is extravagant and full of celebrities

They spell Christmas with a “Okay!”

The Kardashians swung and didn’t miss on their annual Christmas Eve celebration, stuffed with lavish decor and well-known mates.

Held at eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s residence, the celebration was as soon as once more placed on by celeb occasion planner Mindy Weiss and ornately adorned with flowers by well-known floral designer Jeff Leatham.

Kim Kardashian sparkled in a silver glittery costume that contrasted properly in opposition to her newly-dyed darkish hair.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian confirmed up of their vacation apparel at sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Christmas Eve celebration.

Household buddy and Grammy-nominated singer Sia was additionally seen on the celebration, as she has been in years previous. This 12 months, she placed on a particular efficiency of her tune “Snowman” alongside Kim’s daughter, North.

A TikTok captured the 2 singing inside a life-sized current.

In pictures shared to her Instagram story, Kim posed alongside two longtime mates, Jennifer Meyer and Sarah Howard.

Kim Kardashian posed with two longtime girlfriends Sarah Howard and jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer.

Howard and Leatham gave glimpses from the within, which included a ball pit for the kids to play inside in addition to a forest of crimson timber.

The always-expanding Kardashian household had a ball pit for the little ones.

Jeff Leatham shared his work for the Kardashian Christmas Eve celebration.

In a photograph posted to her Instagram, Kylie Jenner posed in a two-toned lace-detailed Mugler costume. She captioned the picture, “naughty or good ?”

In pictures shared to her Instagram story, Kylie matched alongside her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi, who’s 4 years outdated.

Khloé Kardashian donned a wonderful corset crimson costume, however the eye-catching diamonds she was dripped in actually stole the present. She additionally posted a narrative along with her daughter True, whom she shares with basketball participant Tristan Thompson.

Kendall Jenner additionally wore crimson, showcasing her sequined Valentino robe on her Instagram story.

Kendall Jenner wore Valentino to her household Christmas celebration.

Newly married Kourtney Kardashian Barker was nonetheless donning wedding ceremony white for the Christmas Eve celebration she hosted. Her ruched white costume with a flower on the chest was the middle of a TIkTok she posted.

In 2020, Khloé shared with her followers on Twitter that for the primary time since 1978, her household was not throwing their annual celebration as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration has historically been hosted by matriarch Kris Jenner prior to now.