The JBL Tune 500BT wireless headphones are getting a great deal of promotion ahead of Black Friday

Tired of wireless in-ear headphones? Here’s an offer not to be missed with the JBL Tune 500BT!

JBL Tune 500BT: very good battery life

The JBL Tune 500BT is a wireless on-ear headset that rests on the user’s ears with large pads with memory foam to adapt to your morphology, the same goes for the tire that comes over the user’s head. Thanks to this design, we gain hearing comfort even during long sessions.

For the sound part, JBL has integrated the Pure Bass technology to produce a rich and high-quality sound. The brand announces audio quality and features like in large concert halls.

This headset also has a button that allows you to answer or hang up calls, but also to activate your voice assistant (Google or Amazon Alexa) with a simple press.

When it comes to autonomy, the JBL TUNE 500BT has 16 hours on a single charge under the hood!

The JBL Tune 500BT is currently priced at 30 euros, whereas it used to cost around 50 euros. And if you want wireless headphones, the BeatsX is also available at a great price.

Why crack

Good autonomy. Multipoint connection. Low price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.