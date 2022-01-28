The Japanese studio behind these licenses is losing this battle against a YouTuber

Last December we informed you about a dispute that arose between YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick and Toei Animation Co. The anime critic had been contacted by the production company to tell him that 150 videos of his channel Totally Not Mark did not respect Japanese copyright law and had therefore been censored. If you want more details about the beginnings of this affair, please read this article. But in a month things seem to have changed a lot, especially since YouTube decided to add its two cents…

Toei really ready for anything?

Shortly after this whole story, Mark Fitzpatrick was allegedly contacted by a high profile person at YouTube. According to him, she revealed to him that before this whole affair, there was a copyright conflict between the platform and Toei Animation.

She also reveals that the company would have contacted YouTube directly to change the censorship of the videos to something more permanent, namely their complete removal from the channel. According to Fitzpatrick, the video content platform refused, demanding proof of Toei Animation’s use of such methods.

The production company then preferred to provide a new list of videos to be deleted. This increases the new number of content that does not respect copyright, from 150 to finally 86 videos. In this case, Mark Fitzpatrick said:

This list had the most random selection of videos I’ve ever seen. Honestly, it looked like someone picked the videos completely at random…

Youtube to the rescue of its content creators

While that’s a small win in itself, YouTubeur Mark Fitzpatrick seemed far from over the hill. He knew perfectly well that if Toei took legal action in Japan, it would be difficult for Toei to assert himself since the legislation in that country is very strict about copyright.

This is where YouTube decided to invade. The platform will draw for the first time, a rule that has never been applied before. This allows rightsholders to remove videos only in areas where they violate copyright laws.

Thanks to this, Mark Fitzpatrick will not be forced to close his channel, as he had imagined. Instead, videos targeted by Toei Animation Co. will only be removed in Japan and other countries where they violate copyrights. This leaves considerable leeway for the YouTuber to continue their activity. However, remember that Toei Animation owns the rights to major animes of the likes of Digimon, One Piece or Dragon Ball, which will be back soon with a new movie…