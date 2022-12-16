The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a ‘family man’

Video reveals Doug Jensen main a pack of males chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman by way of the US Capitol on January 6.@igorbobic; Twitter

A Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob after a Capitol police officer received 5 years in jail.

Doug Jensen was sentenced on Friday for his involvement within the Capitol riot.

He led a pack of insurrectionists who chased a Capitol Police officer as senators huddled close by.

The January 6 rioter who chased a Capitol police officer up a staircase as senators huddled in a close-by room was sentenced to 5 years in jail.

At his sentencing listening to on Friday, Doug Jensen spoke briefly in his protection, stating that “I can not change my previous. I can solely look to the longer term,” according to CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

He added that he wished to return to being a “household man.”

Jensen’s lawyer blamed the baseless QAnon conspiracy idea partially for the rioters’ actions after he received into the Capitol constructing and shouted for then-Vice President Mike Pence to be arrested.

On Friday, a federal decide sentenced Jensen to 5 years in jail. The sentencing vary for the case was 57 to 71 months, according to MacFarlane, with prosecutors requesting a 64-month sentence — which might have been simply over 5 years.

Jensen was beforehand convicted on all counts in opposition to him, together with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a legislation enforcement officer, and obstruction of an official continuing, in keeping with the Division of Justice. He additionally was discovered responsible of two misdemeanors.

In response to federal brokers, Jensen illegally entered the US Capitol on January 6.

As soon as inside, Jensen “confronted off” with Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman after which led the pack that chased Goodman all through the Capitol, in keeping with the DOJ.

Goodman was later praised for luring the mob away from the room the place senators had been gathered.

Prosecutors in courtroom Friday accused Jensen of eager to be “the poster boy of the Riot,” MacFarlane tweeted, including that prosecutors mentioned Jensen was “trying to fire up a revolution.”

“We will not be a society with out primary guidelines,” prosecutors said in court Friday, according to MacFarlane.

