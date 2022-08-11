The Jan. 6 attack was a crisis. So why wasn’t it more of a scandal?

One phrase: polarization

Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist who research democratization and democratic decline world wide, and Lilliana Mason, a Johns Hopkins political scientist who research American political divisions and political violence, each had the identical reply: polarization.

Key Revelations From the Jan. 6 Hearings Card 1 of 9 Key Revelations From the Jan. 6 Hearings Making a case in opposition to Trump. The Home committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault is laying out a complete narrative of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Listed below are the primary themes which have emerged so removed from eight public hearings: Key Revelations From the Jan. 6 Hearings Pressuring Pence. Mr. Trump continued pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to go together with a plan to overturn his loss even after he was informed it was unlawful, based on testimony laid out by the panel in the course of the third listening to. The committee confirmed how Mr. Trump’s actions led his supporters to storm the Capitol, sending Mr. Pence fleeing for his life.

The phrase can sound like little greater than a extra technical manner of claiming that individuals from completely different sides of the political spectrum disagree. However the two political scientists have been describing one thing extra profound: Mason’s analysis has documented that American polarization now encompasses not simply political views, however social norms, profession selections, pop-culture preferences, places, spiritual practices and extra, dividing the nation into two groups that share few factors of commonality and regard each other with hostility. That type of division, Levitsky mentioned, can destroy democracy from inside by shredding the political norms required to make democratic programs work.

With such a deep divide, People’ loyalty to their political staff is so sturdy that it could form not simply their political beliefs however even their views of actuality — together with of what was occurring within the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

As an example, despite the fact that an investigation by the Division of Justice in the course of the Trump administration discovered that there was no proof of widespread voter fraud or tampering within the 2020 presidential election, polls have repeatedly discovered that a big majority of Republicans nonetheless consider the discredited assertion that the election was not legitimate. A ballot by the College of Massachusetts Amherst final December, as an illustration, discovered that 71 p.c of Republican voters believed that President Biden’s victory in 2020 was illegitimate.

That implies that some Republicans seemingly seen the violent assault as a justifiable effort to guard democracy. And even Republicans who objected to the violence on Jan. 6 could also be balancing it in opposition to their perception that Biden took the presidency by means of fraud and manipulation.

Shedding religion within the system, then tolerating assaults on it

Historical past means that residents who understand their present authorities as illegitimate could also be keen to tolerate, and even be impressed by, makes an attempt to violently oust it. When Hugo Chávez led a coup try in Venezuela in 1992, as an illustration, he didn’t take energy however succeeded in launching his political profession.