The Italian government wins vote of confidence | Free press

In the middle of the night, Italian Prime Minister Conte was able to assert himself by means of a vote of confidence. However, his government is on shaky legs. One big decision in particular can be a problem.

Rome (dpa) – Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte can breathe a sigh of relief: After the coalition fell apart and two votes of confidence in parliament, the 56-year-old remains in office. He now heads a minority government.

Conte had to worry about twelve hours in the smaller of Rome’s two parliamentary chambers. It was then clear that he had won by 156 votes, but had not achieved an absolute majority. “Now the goal is to make this majority even stronger”, the head of government tweeted afterwards.

Due to the many loud protests, chaotic scenes and, moreover, the review of the last votes cast, the meeting dragged on well into the night. On Monday, the remaining alliance of the populist five-star movement, the Social Democrats (PD) and the mini-party Liberi e Uguali (The Free and Equals) gained an absolute majority in the larger Chamber of Deputies with 321 votes. However, the non-party attorney could run into trouble again with upcoming decisions: As for the votes of confidence, he must get the necessary majority to pass laws, especially in the Senate.

The political crisis came at an extremely unfavorable time: in the corona crisis, more than 83,000 people died with the virus and more than 2.4 million infections were registered. In addition, the economy was severely damaged during the restrictions.

After the votes, Conte called for action: “Get to work immediately and overcome the health emergency and economic crisis,” he demanded. To get the economy back on its feet, Italy can get about 210 billion euros from the EU reconstruction fund. To this end, Conte must pass a plan through parliament and present it in Brussels.

However, this is exactly where his center-left alliance fell apart. The small party Italia Viva around ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi disagreed with the distribution of the funds and demanded that the support from the euro rescue package be accepted. However, the co-governing five-star movement rejected this for fear of possible EU interference in Italian affairs. Renzi withdrew two of his ministers from the cabinet and put the government in turmoil.

