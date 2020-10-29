The iPhone 12 128 GB already benefits from a nice price reduction with a bonus voucher

At the beginning of October, Apple officially introduced the latest product, the iPhone 12. If you’ve fallen in love with this device but haven’t taken the plunge yet, go for an offer.

iPhone 12, Apple’s new benchmark

The iPhone 12 only recently became official. It has a beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The case of the device is protected by a ceramic shield that is four times stronger than previous models. Have fun throwing! You should also know that the iPhone 12 is IP68 certified, which means it can stay in the water at 6 meters for 30 minutes without damaging it.

With the iPhone 12, Apple also presented its new Bionic A14 chip, which is accompanied by 4 gigabytes of working memory (RAM). And for storage, this good plan is for the 128GB model.

Now let’s go to the photo to find out what it offers:

Dual 12 + 12 megapixel sensor (wide angle and super wide angle) on the back A 12 megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

In terms of autonomy, Apple wanted to improve it with a battery compatible with 20W fast charging and allowing you to restore 50% in just 30 minutes. If you have a wireless charging base, you can use it with this model too.

Advertised at 959 euros, it is currently available at 859 euros, a discount of 100 euros! You also have the right to a purchase voucher worth 43 euros, which can be used on your next order. And if you prefer Samsung, we have the Galaxy S10 E with an AKG speaker on offer.

Why succumb?

5G compatibility Apple is pursuing a € 100 discount and a voucher

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.