The Insulin Delivery Device Market To Get Re-Energized By The Global

The Insulin Delivery Device Market report by Persistence Market Research is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Persistence Market Research Released New Market Report on “Global Market Study on Insulin Delivery Devices – Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020” the global insulin delivery devices market is estimated at USD 9,391.1 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 14,093.3 million in 2020.

The insulin delivery devices market is witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising obese endemic. In addition, advanced features of insulin delivery devices and rising awareness among people about diabetes care are also supporting in the growth of the global insulin delivery devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the market:

Abbott Laboratories.

Novo Nordisk A/S.

Eli Lilly and Company.

Medtronic, Inc.

Sanofi, Becton.

Dickinson and Company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

However, risk and complications associated with the delivery of insulin and high cost of insulin analog hampers the growth of global insulin delivery devices market. As a result, the global insulin delivery devices market is expected to grow a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2020.

North America has the largest market for insulin delivery devices. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number of overweight and obese people are key drivers of the insulin delivery devices market in the region. In addition, the rising number of elderly people is also supporting the growth of the insulin delivery devices market in the region.

Similarly, the European insulin delivery devices market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness among people about diabetes treatment, technological advancements in insulin delivery devices and increasing aging population.

In Asia, insulin delivery devices market is growing due to rising aging population and increasing prevalence of diabetes. In addition, several government initiatives are increasing awareness about diabetes treatment which would increase the demand for insulin delivery devices in the region.

In Latin America, construction of manufacturing and research facilities by many companies is driving factor the insulin delivery devices market in the region.

