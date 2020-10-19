The Instagram filter poses major ethical problems and is a source of controversy

As we know, Instagram filters can sometimes have serious consequences for how Internet users see themselves. In 2018, several doctors revealed they were concerned after meeting many patients who wanted to have plastic surgery to look like the person they saw on their screen with a filter. At the moment, it’s not a beautifying filter, but the Chav filter that interests us, as the latter has been controversial since its creation on Instagram. Building on its success, the filter continues to be used by a large number of Internet users, but unfortunately many of them do not know where it came from. We are interested in this trend to understand why a simple filter has been causing so much clue for the past few weeks.

The Chav filter in the heart of the turbulence on Instagram

The “Chav Check” has been a trend on Tiktok’s social network for a few months and was recently migrated to Instagram via a brand new filter. The term “chav” in the UK refers to a young person with impetuous and impolite behavior who comes from what is called a low social class. If you have no idea what the Chav filter can look like, we have some examples for you below:

As you can see, to look like a “chav” you need to apply a large amount of bronzer without smudging it, use a bow tie, and create very thick and dark eyebrows. This form of cartoon on Tiktok, shared with the hashtag #chavcheck, has exceeded 400 million views. As for #chav, we now have over 900 million views. The success of the “Chav” is therefore undeniable, yet it raises important ethical problems. Many internet users who now use this filter on Instagram do not know its origin.

Maxim, a designer who specializes in designing augmented reality filters, is a perfect example. The creator is in fact at the origin of the filter “chav luv”, which was renamed “hey luv”. In an interview with Vice, Maxim stated that he was unaware of the fact that the term “chav” was viewed as an insult in the UK. After seeing many people on TikTok wearing makeup like this one, the idea to create this filter hit him and it wasn’t until after researching the matter that he decided to rename his filter. It should be borne in mind, however, that the term “chav” directly offends working class youth and is borrowed from snobbery and elitism.