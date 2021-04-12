The Insight Partners Revises Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market : Abbott Laboratories, Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc

An exclusive Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a type of glycoprotein secreted by prostatic epithelial cells. The higher levels of the PSA indicate a higher chance of being affected by prostate cancer. Though not a prostate-specific molecule, its elevated presence in blood serum is used to detect prostate cancer among men. Increased levels of PSA are associated with prostatitis, an inflammation of the prostate gland, or is indicative of a benign form of prostatic hyperplasia.

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is anticipated to grow owing to the rise in awareness levels regarding the availability of advanced cancer diagnostics technologies, especially in the emerging regions. However, increasing the prevalence of the disease will have a significant impact on market development. Moreover, supportive initiatives by various governments across the globe drive market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market with detailed market segmentation by test type, assays type and geography. The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing market is segmented on the basis of test type and assays type. Based on test type the market is segmented as total prostate specific antigen test (tPSA), complex prostate specific antigen test (cPSA), free prostate specific antigen test (fPSA), prostate specific antigen reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test (PSA RT-PCR), PCA3test, trans-rectal ultrasound and Biopsy. On the basis of assays type the market is categorized as radioimmunoassay (RIA) and enzyme immunoassay (EIA).

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Key Player Analysis By

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Bayer AG

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bristol – Myers Squibb Company

GE Healthcare

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis Pharma AG

UroLogix, Inc.

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market companies in the world

Reasons for buying this report:

– It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

– For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

– It offers a seven-year assessment of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market.

– It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

– Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

– It offers a regional analysis of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

Chapter Details of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market:

