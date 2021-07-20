the Inquisitors will make their comeback in live action in this Disney + series

The Obi-Wan series, arguably one of the most anticipated series, will lift the veil on the Jedi Master’s activities between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. While the majority of the cast was revealed a few weeks ago, an unexpected character is set to make a comeback on the Disney + series.

known from Star Wars: Rebels

The fans are undoubtedly eagerly awaiting the reunion between Kenobi and Vader. As of now, we don’t really know how events will play out. In fact, in the very first part of 1977, we hear Vader say to Obi-Wan, “The circle is now complete, when I left you, I was your student and today I am the master”. A line that refers to the last fight between the two Jedis at the end of Revenge of the Sith and states that they have not crossed since that time.

But a new antagonist is expected to show up in the spin-off. This is the Fifth Brother, an inquisitor under Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi. Even if there is nothing official, it looks very believable. In fact, the Inquisitors are under Vader’s orders to hunt down the last Jedi who survived the Order of 66 on the edge of the galaxy. Star Wars: Rebels and Obi-Wan are two series that take place around the same time, and logically, Darth Vader will likely send them out to hunt down Kenobi.

a quick and furious actor to play it

We already knew the actor would be on the spin-off since he was made official when the casting call became known. But we now know a little more about his role. In fact, Sung Kang, Han, is expected to play this fifth brother in the action film franchise. If the news gets official, there’s a good chance her teammate Seventh Sister will have her own live-action version too, as they have always worked as a duet.

In addition to Ahsoka Tano and Bo-katan Kryze, who both had live incarnations in The Mandalorian, played by Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff, the Inquisitors have a good chance of ending up in the Obi spin-off.

Either way, we’ll have to be patient as the series won’t land on the SVOD platform until 2022.