The Infinity wins PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall, five teams qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC)

Thai group The Infinity has received the PUBG Cellular Professional League (PMPL) SEA Championship Fall 2022. Up to now few months, the facet has exhibited scintillating type and as soon as once more demonstrated why they’re among the best within the area.

Regardless of their common exhibiting on the ultimate day, the group’s beforehand gathered factors pushed them over the sting. The facet raked in 243 factors with the assistance of 83 elimination factors. In addition they topped the league stage and practically had a 100-point lead over the next-best group.

PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Finals total rankings

Prime 16 groups standings of PMPL SEA Championship Fall Finals (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Buriram United, after a beneath par efficiency within the league stage, confirmed nice aptitude within the finals. The squad was constant all through the finals and duly grabbed the second spot.

A 3rd-place end with 217 factors meant that Faze Clan once more missed a golden alternative to seize the trophy within the finals. TEM, who stood on the prime of the desk after the primary day, completed fourth. Regardless of falling to seventh place yesterday, the group made an encouraging comeback.

After a poor league stage, Malaysia’s Yoodo Alliance confirmed spectacular mettle within the finals to complete fifth. In the meantime, defending champion D’Xavier had a median event as they occupied sixth place.

Infinity Noozy bagged the season MVP award for his 163 eliminations and greater than 31k HP injury with 2.2 MVP factors. Then again, Faze TonyK received the Gunslinger award, whereas TEM Morman was conferred with the Survivor title.

Certified groups for PUBG Cellular International Championship (PMGC) 2022

The Infinity, Bacon Time, D’Xavier, Geek Fam, 4Rivals, Vempire Esports, and Alter Ego have already booked their locations within the International Championship 2022. This led to the PMGC slots being awarded to the subsequent finest groups from the PMPL SEA Championship. The highest 5 sides from this occasion have certified for the PMGC 2022.

Buriram Esports United Faze Clan TEM Leisure Yoodo Alliance Genesis Dogma GIDS

Certified SEA groups for PMGC League Stage (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Groups from South East Asia area which have beforehand certified

Field Gaming had a horrible exhibiting within the SEA Championship League as they didn’t safe their seat within the occasion Finals. Nevertheless, the group has already earned a spot within the PMGC by their PMPL Vietnam factors. Whereas Bigetron RA and Evos Esports hadn’t certified for the SEA Championship, each groups have secured their tickets for the PMGC.

The Infinity Bacon Time D’ Xavier Geek Fam 4 Rivals Field Gaming Vampire Esports (Invited to League Stage) Alter Ego Limax (Invited to Grand Finals) Bigetron Esports Evos Esports

The league stage of PMGC 2022 will start subsequent month in November, spanning 4 weeks and that includes 48 groups. The highest 13 from the league will transfer to the Grand Finals, the place the three sides have been straight invited.

