The Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market To Grow On An Indomitable Note In The Next 10 Years

Like all the other verticals, the healthcare vertical is poised to witness an amalgamation of collaborations and networks as a result of the culture of belonging and inclusion being the new DNA therein. Also, remote work arrangements will be simplified with shared services, cloud technologies, and AI is in place. The Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market is meant to capture these happenings and give insights regarding the same.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Infectious Diseases Diagnostics: Increasing Demand for Evidence-Based Treatment to Boost Demand for Infectious Diagnostic Testing during Forecast Period”. The global market for infectious diseases diagnostics is estimated to reach US$ 876.6 Mn in 2016 from US$ 827.7 Mn in 2015 owing to increasing demand for diagnostic kits caused by rising incidence rate of infectious diseases.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1503.8 Mn by 2024. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) segment is expected to continue to remain the largest segment by diseases indication accounting for US$ 282.4 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016, a Y – o – Y increase of 7.0% over 2015. The chlamydia diagnostics test kits are expected to gain upward momentum in 2016, growing at 8.9% in terms of revenue, the fastest among disease indication segment.

Company Profiled

Cell cultures segment is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, by test type accounting for US$ 311.4 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016. The affordability of cell culture kits and large applications in diagnosis of several infectious diseases is gaining traction. Consumption demand for cell culture test kits will witness a growth rate of 7.2 % in 2016 over 2015.

Diagnostic centers end user segment is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, accounting for US$ 392.8 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016. The increasing number of diagnostics centers, worldwide and a large number of patient pool depending on diagnostics centers for diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to increase demand for diagnostics tests among diagnostics centers. The diagnostics centers end user segment will witness a growth rate of 7.4 % in 2016 over 2015.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc. Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are key players in the market. Top players are focusing on developing new products and improving sensitivity and specificity of the test kits. Collaborations and joint ventures among manufacturers and local governments are key business strategies being adopted to increase market share.

