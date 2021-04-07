The Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

This latest Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Competitive Players

The Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated

Viridor

PLASgran

Evergreen Plastics

PolyQuest

APR2 Plast

Custom Polymers

Luxus

Veolia Polymers

Extrupet

Visy

Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial

Hahn Plastics

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Clean Tech Incorporated

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Greentech

Clear Path Recycling

Phoenix Technologies

CarbonLite Industries

Intco

Centriforce

Verdeco Recycling

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Envision Plastics Industries

Kyoei Industry

KW plastics

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market: Application segments

Packaging & Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile fiber / clothing

Landscaping/Street furniture

Other Uses

Worldwide Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by Type:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market in Major Countries

7 North America Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling industry associations

Product managers, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling potential investors

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling key stakeholders

Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

