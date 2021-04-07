The Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.
Competitive Players
The Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
Viridor
PLASgran
Evergreen Plastics
PolyQuest
APR2 Plast
Custom Polymers
Luxus
Veolia Polymers
Extrupet
Visy
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
Hahn Plastics
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Clean Tech Incorporated
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
Greentech
Clear Path Recycling
Phoenix Technologies
CarbonLite Industries
Intco
Centriforce
Verdeco Recycling
Wellpine Plastic Industical
Envision Plastics Industries
Kyoei Industry
KW plastics
Mohawk Industries Incorporated
Global Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling market: Application segments
Packaging & Consumer Goods
Construction
Textile fiber / clothing
Landscaping/Street furniture
Other Uses
Worldwide Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by Type:
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Market in Major Countries
7 North America Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling industry associations
Product managers, Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling potential investors
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling key stakeholders
Industrial Plastic Waste Recycling end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
